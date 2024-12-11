Brethren Mutual Insurance Company Implements One Inc’s ClaimsPay

FOLSOM, Calif./December 11th, 2024 — One Inc, the leading digital payments platform provider for the insurance industry announced that Brethren Mutual Insurance Company (Brethren Mutual) has implemented ClaimsPay® to enhance its digital claims payment capabilities. This enhancement enables a more efficient outbound claims disbursement process and offers new options for faster fund delivery to Brethren Mutual’s customers. The decision to employ ClaimsPay aligns with Brethren Mutual’s commitment to their policyholders by providing a seamless digital experience.

Established in 1897, the Hagerstown-based, Maryland company partners with over 250 independent insurance agencies to offer Commercial, Farm and Personal insurance products for individuals in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware, and the District of Columbia. With the integration of ClaimsPay, Brethren Mutual’s policyholders now have flexible options for receiving claims disbursements through familiar consumer platforms such as Venmo and PayPal as well as traditional ACH transfers.

The new implementation also includes an integration with Hi Marley, a conversational text messaging platform that enables carriers to communicate with claimants throughout the claims process, including digital payments, providing a unified and modern approach that meets customers where they are.