Brethren Mutual Insurance Company Implements One Inc’s ClaimsPay

FOLSOM, Calif./December 11th, 2024 — One Inc, the leading digital payments platform provider for the insurance industry announced that Brethren Mutual Insurance Company (Brethren Mutual) has implemented ClaimsPay® to enhance its digital claims payment capabilities. This enhancement enables a more efficient outbound claims disbursement process and offers new options for faster fund delivery to Brethren Mutual’s customers. The decision to employ ClaimsPay aligns with Brethren Mutual’s commitment to their policyholders by providing a seamless digital experience.
Established in 1897, the Hagerstown-based, Maryland company partners with over 250 independent insurance agencies to offer Commercial, Farm and Personal insurance products for individuals in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware, and the District of Columbia. With the integration of ClaimsPay, Brethren Mutual’s policyholders now have flexible options for receiving claims disbursements through familiar consumer platforms such as Venmo and PayPal as well as traditional ACH transfers.
The new implementation also includes an integration with Hi Marley, a conversational text messaging platform that enables carriers to communicate with claimants throughout the claims process, including digital payments, providing a unified and modern approach that meets customers where they are.
“We chose One Inc because we were looking for an insurance-focused payment partner with a proven track record in modernizing the payee experience and providing options beyond payment by check,” said George Dioguardo, Vice President of Claims at Brethren Mutual. “Implementing ClaimsPay has not only allowed us to deliver on a key policyholder demand of fast and easy digital payments, but it has also enabled us to streamline internal processes, freeing up our team to focus on delivering better service.”
“Brethren Mutual’s digital transformation was driven by our commitment to keeping pace with industry standards and delivering a seamless claims experience,” said Tammy Aaron, CFO, Brethren Mutual. “Our priority is to deliver innovative solutions that meet our policyholders’ needs and expectations and our decision to partner with One Inc offered us the ideal combination of digital convenience and operational efficiency.”
“The implementation of ClaimsPay will enhance Brethren Mutual’s competitiveness by leveraging a platform specifically tailored to the insurance sector,” said Ian Drysdale, CEO of One Inc. “As a carrier expands its policy offerings and prioritizes the efficiency of its claims workflows, it can gain advantages by partnering with a technology provider with trusted expertise in claims processing across various insurance product lines.”