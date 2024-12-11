KLK Ventures Secures 3 MW Solar Rooftop Project in Jammu & Kashmir

Delhi, 11th December 2024: KLK Ventures Private Limited has been awarded a significant renewable energy project by the Jammu & Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA). The project involves the supply, installation, and commissioning of Grid-Connected Solar Rooftop Photovoltaic Power Plants on various designated government buildings across the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. This initiative represents a critical step in enhancing sustainability and energy efficiency in the region, aligning with India’s vision of advancing renewable energy solutions.

Under the Letter of Allocation (LOA), KLK Ventures will manage the installation of solar systems with a total capacity of 3 MW in the first phase. The scope of the project includes a five-year Comprehensive Maintenance Contract (CMC), ensuring consistent system performance through regular maintenance and free replacement warranties for manufacturing defects. The project features systems ranging from 2 kWp to 500 kWp capacities, with rates varying based on the system size. This flexible structure ensures cost-effective deployment tailored to each site’s energy requirements.

KLK Ventures will begin the project with feasibility assessments, conducting site surveys to identify shadow-free areas and determine compatibility with the sanctioned load of each government department. The work will involve the supply, testing, and commissioning of state-of-the-art solar photovoltaic systems, followed by five years of rigorous maintenance to ensure smooth operations. The project will also follow a strict inspection protocol, with pre-dispatch, site delivery, and post-commissioning inspections conducted to meet quality and compliance standards. Payments for the project will be disbursed in milestones tied to key deliverables, ensuring transparency and efficiency throughout execution.

Akshat Jain, CEO of KLK Ventures, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating: “We are honored to partner with JAKEDA on this transformative renewable energy project. This initiative not only contributes to a greener and more sustainable future for Jammu & Kashmir but also demonstrates KLK Ventures’ commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship. By enabling government buildings to adopt solar energy, we are actively participating in India’s mission to reduce carbon emissions and create a robust clean energy ecosystem. This project marks a new chapter in energy independence for the Union Territory, and we are proud to lead the way. We look forward to delivering on our promise of quality, reliability, and excellence.”

The collaboration between KLK Ventures and JAKEDA highlights the growing importance of solar energy in addressing modern energy challenges. By transitioning government buildings to renewable energy, this initiative will significantly reduce their carbon footprint and set an example for other regions to follow. The project represents a step forward in establishing Jammu & Kashmir as a leader in sustainable development and renewable energy adoption.