Amgen Announces Senior Leadership Appointment To Accelerate Technology And Innovation From India

Hyderabad, India December 11th, 2024: Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) today announced the appointment of Naveen Gullapalli as Managing Director of Amgen India. Gullapalli will lead the Amgen India Technology and Innovation site in Hyderabad leveraging his extensive experience leading global operations and adjoining functions across the pharmaceutical, finance, and technology industries.

Gullapalli joins Amgen from Novartis where he led the development of their Global Center in Hyderabad and their network of six centers across the world where he was instrumental in driving strategic growth and innovation for the enterprise. His deep experience in developing specialized skills and enabling business transformation aligns closely with Amgen’s vision for its Hyderabad site as a global technology and innovation hub.

“We are thrilled to welcome Naveen to Amgen,” said Som Chattopadhyay, national executive for India at Amgen. “Amgen India is key to furthering our global vision of unlocking the convergence of biotech and tech to accelerate innovation and help meet the needs of a globally aging population. Naveen’s wealth of experience and strategic leadership will drive the success of this new site.” “India’s talent pool offers a compelling opportunity for Amgen to deliver world-class functional excellence, operational excellence, innovation and technology-led transformation,” said Naveen Gullapalli. “I am excited for this opportunity to advance tech from India in order to serve more patients globally.” he added.

Announced in August 2024, the technology and innovation site in Hyderabad is a critical component of Amgen’s global strategy to accelerate its digital transformation and innovation efforts, aiming to further support Amgen’s mission of serving more patients. With an initial focus on building and scaling advanced technology solutions and digital capabilities, Amgen India will enhance efficiencies across the enterprise, supporting key areas such as AI, data science, and life sciences.