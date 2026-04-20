Ceremonial Reception Marks Start of South Korean President’s India Visit

New Delhi , Apr 20 (BNP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attended the ceremonial reception held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in honour of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, marking the beginning of his official state visit to India. The visit underscores the growing strength of the India–South Korea relationship and reaffirms both nations’ commitment to deepening their Special Strategic Partnership.

President Lee Jae Myung was accorded a ceremonial welcome with full state honours, including a guard of honour, in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu and senior dignitaries. The reception highlighted the importance India places on its diplomatic engagement with the Republic of Korea.

The visit comes at a crucial time when both countries are seeking to expand cooperation across key sectors such as trade, advanced manufacturing, defence, semiconductors, digital technologies, and clean energy. It also reflects a shared vision for building resilient and diversified global supply chains.

Following the ceremonial reception, President Lee is scheduled to pay tribute at Rajghat and hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Modi at Hyderabad House. The talks are expected to focus on strengthening economic collaboration, enhancing investment opportunities, and advancing cooperation in emerging technologies.

Both sides are also likely to explore expanded partnerships in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, shipbuilding, and green energy transition, along with efforts to further boost bilateral trade and private sector engagement.

The visit includes participation from leading business representatives, reinforcing the strong economic dimension of the India–South Korea relationship and highlighting growing opportunities for industrial and technological collaboration.

This high-level engagement marks an important milestone in India–South Korea relations and sets the stage for a more dynamic and future-oriented partnership in the years ahead.