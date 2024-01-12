KORUM hosts End-of-Season Sale with discounts upto 70%

Mumbai/ Thane 12th January 2024: KORUM Mall Thane is hosting an end-of-season sale until February 18th, 2024. During this time, shoppers can enjoy up to 70% off at more than 100 brands. The sale will feature a wide variety of products, including fashion, lifestyle, accessories, footwear, electronics and home décor. This is the perfect opportunity to revamp your wardrobe, upgrade your electronics, and enhance home decor, all at unbeatable prices.

Adding an extra layer of excitement, KORUM Mall introduces the ‘Shop and Win’ contest, providing participants with the chance to win an Electric Scooter worth 1.5 Lacs as well as other exciting gifts. Registration eligibility for this thrilling contest is on a minimum shopping spend of Rs 2000, offering a dual opportunity to win both the grand prize and complimentary brand coupons.

In celebration of the end-of-season sale, KORUM Mall is offering an exclusive opportunity to enjoy a FLAT 50% discount on January 13 and 14, 2024. This offer extends across a wide range of brands.