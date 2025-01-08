LyfeIndex Awarded “Most Emerging Startup of the Year” at the House of Commons

8th January 2025 – LyfeIndex, the world’s first digital platform focused on preserving family legacies, has been honoured with the prestigious “Most Emerging Startup of the Year” award at the House of Commons in the United Kingdom. This remarkable recognition underscores the company’s innovative approach to ensuring that each story is important and remains eternal.

The award was presented by MP Virendra Sharma, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom, in a ceremony celebrating innovation and impactful contributions to society. Lyfeindex’s groundbreaking efforts in memorializing lives digitally have resonated globally, offering solace and connection to families while immortalizing the stories of their loved ones.

“We are deeply humbled and honoured to receive this award,” said Mr. Manoj Sawarup, Founder and Innovator at Lyfeindex. “This recognition is a testament to the power of digital memorials. At Lyfeindex, we believe that each story is important, and it is our mission to preserve these legacies for generations to come. We dedicate this award to our team, our supporters, and most importantly, the memorials of those who inspire us every day.”

LyfeIndex helps families preserve cherished memories through over 15,000 interactive digital tributes. With 10,000+ users across the globe, the platform captures biographies, photos, and milestones that celebrate the lives of loved ones. Beyond creating memorials, LyfeIndex honors unsung heroes, providing a space for their stories to be told and remembered. The platform also supports last rites for all religions, fostering dignity and inclusion and ensuring every individual is celebrated with respect and compassion.

By transcending geographical and cultural boundaries, LyfeIndex has established itself as a unique platform that bridges technology and empathy, creating a timeless repository of human connection.

The recognition at the House of Commons marks a significant milestone in LyfeIndex’s journey. It reflects the increasing importance of digital solutions in fostering emotional connections and providing enduring tributes to loved ones. The company’s work highlights the role of technology in creating meaningful impacts on personal and societal levels.

LyfeIndex extends heartfelt gratitude to its supporters, partners, and users who have believed in its mission. With this accolade, the company is more committed than ever to expanding its services, enhancing user experiences, and ensuring that each story finds its rightful place in history.