Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: ICICI Bank Launches Branch for Pilgrims’ Financial Needs

Prayagraj: ICICI Bank has set up a branch at the Maha Kumbh Mela Ground in Prayagraj to provide essential banking services to pilgrims and visitors during the event. The branch, located in Sector 22, near the Jhunsi Police Line, will operate from January 13, 2025, to February 26, 2025.

Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara, inaugurated the branch.

The branch offers various services, including currency and coin exchange, cash deposits and withdrawals, forex services, RTGS, NEFT, and fund transfers for pilgrims. It operates from 10:00 A.M. to 3:30 P.M. on Monday to Friday and on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month. The branch is equipped with an ATM, which is available 24×7.

In addition to the branch, ICICI Bank has deployed a mobile ATM outside the Mela ground. The ATM van will be stationed at various localities across Prayagraj. It will be available from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM and will continue its services till the end of the Maha Kumbh Mela. The mobile ATM will offer all the services available at a regular ATM, including cash withdrawals, fund transfers to registered payees, generating ATM PINs, making loan and credit card payments, and booking fixed deposits, among others. The customers can also avail facility of cardless cash withdrawal from these mobile ATMs.

ICICI Bank has over 400 branches and more than 1,200 ATMs and cash recycling machines (CRMs) in Uttar Pradesh.