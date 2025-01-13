BCIC Felicitates Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar

January 13, 2025: The Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) felicitated His Highness Sri Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Titular Head of the Mysuru Royal family Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Mysuru & Kodagu Constituency coinciding with their Management Committee meeting held in Mysuru.

The Office Bearers of BCIC, Mr. Vineet Verma, President, Mr. Prashant Gokhale, Sr. Vice President, Mr. K Ravi, Vice President & Dr. S Devarajan, Imm Past President felicitated His Highness Sri Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

While thanking BCIC for his felicitation, His Highness Sri Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar shared a glimpse of invaluable contribution of Wadiyar dynasty to the Country and the State which still stands testimony of their initiatives in education, CSR, preservation of culture & national heritage and social causes.

While appreciating the activities of BCIC towards enabling industry friendly initiatives, His Highness urged the Chamber and its members to work towards the country’s vision of making India a developed nation by 2047.

Mr. Vineet Verma, President, BCIC expressed his gratitude to His Highness for gracefully accepting the Chamber’s request to be the Hon. Patron Member of BCIC. He further said that BCIC is blessed & will benefit by Maharaja’s guidance to make Karnataka the most preferred destination for investment & growth of Industry.

Mr. Verma emphasized on the Chamber closely working with the office of His Highness towards strategic alliance in developing and implementing programmes across diverse initiatives in making Karnataka the most sought investment destination.

The meeting was attended by Industry Captains from Bangalore, senior management representatives from member companies in Mysuru and Office Bearers of Mysuru Chamber of Commerce and Industry.