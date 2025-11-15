Mahima Choudhary And M. Sri Ram Win 2025 Skechers Walkathon 10k

Mumbai, 15th November, 2025: Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company® and a global performance and lifestyle footwear and apparel brand, celebrates the exceptional achievements of Mahima Choudhary and M. Sri Ram, who emerged victorious in the 10 km category at the 6th edition of the Skechers Walkathon held in Mumbai on 9th November, 2025. Competing against a talented field of participants, both showcased remarkable endurance, strength, and determination in their victories.

As part of its commitment to promoting the culture of walking in India, Skechers continues to collaborate with athletes and running communities to encourage fitness and performance excellence. The achievements at the 2025 Skechers Walkathon reinforce the brand’s position as a trusted choice for walkers seeking innovation, comfort, and endurance.

In the 10 km women’s category, Mahima Choudhary secured first place with a timing of 00:49:20, followed by Gayatri (00:49:58) and Priya Gupta (01:00:47). Among the men, M. Sri Ram finished first with 00:49:43, followed by Om Prakash K (00:50:29) and Salman Piyarjan (00:55:44).

In the 5 km run, Ashish Yadav claimed victory with a timing of 00:22:17, while Sujit Singh (00:22:52) and Dattaram Dalvi (00:23:02) followed close behind. In the women’s category, Tanisha Kendre led the race at 00:30:07, followed by Malati Acharya (00:30:59) and Anisha Choudhary (00:32:41).

“Now in our sixth year, the Skechers Walkathon continues to raise the bar, and it’s truly inspiring to see such enthusiastic participation from across the community. Heartiest congratulations to all the winners, as your dedication and passion truly reflects the spirit of fitness and togetherness that Skechers strives to promote across India.” said Mr. Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers South Asia Pvt. Ltd.

With each edition, the Skechers Walkathon continues to strengthen its legacy as a celebration of movement, motivation, and community well-being—inspiring individuals across all ages to stay active, come together, and make fitness a way of life.