Flex Inaugurates Restored Medavakkam Periya Eri Lake

Flex, a global leader in electronics manufacturing and supply chain solutions, inaugurated the successfully restored Medavakkam Periya Eri recently. This significant lake restoration project, funded by the Flex Foundation and executed in partnership with the Thaagam Foundation, underscores Flex’s deep commitment to environmental sustainability and community engagement.

The project was inaugurated by Sabuj D. Choudhary, Vice President – Legal & Managing Director, Flex, in the presence of Tambaram MLA R.S. Rajiv Gandhi, who lauded the collaborative efforts of the local community, civic authorities, and NGOs. He highlighted that the rejuvenation of the lake will significantly benefit residents by improving groundwater levels, enhancing biodiversity, and providing a sustainable public space.

The initiative was carried out under the supervision of the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT), with the cooperation of the local administration and residents. With an allocation of ₹50 lakh, the project aims to enhance eco-conservation, improve groundwater recharge, and create a clean, green recreational space for the local community.

As part of the restoration efforts, the project delivered a thoughtfully designed eco-park, a scenic bund pathway, and comprehensive beautification enhancements that elevate the lake’s natural appeal and community value. The inauguration was attended by officials from the Public Works Department, CRRT, and Medavakkam Panchayat Union, along with local representatives and residents.