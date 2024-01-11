Mahindra World City, Chennai signs MoU with Government of Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru, January 11, 2024: Mahindra World City Developers Limited (MWCDL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu to enable and facilitate investments in excess of Rs 1,000 crores over the next five years. This is expected to generate employment for more than 2,000 people in the state of Tamil Nadu. This comes alongside the launch of Origins by Mahindra – Phase II at Eliambedu village in Chennai, which will be the platform for this investment.

The company has already marked its presence in the district with the successful first phase. Spanning 307 acres, Origins by Mahindra has become a preferred industrial hub for renowned Japanese and Taiwanese enterprises. Notable companies such as Yanmar Engine Manufacturing India Pvt. Ltd., Nissei Electric India Pvt. Ltd., USUI Susira International Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric, OMRON Healthcare, Track Designs India Pvt. Ltd., INTJR Precision Technology Pvt. Ltd., Autogrip Machinery India Pvt. Ltd., Masano Seiki Pvt. Ltd, and Ashirvad Pipes Pvt. Ltd. have chosen this as their preferred location. Origins by Mahindra in Chennai is the first industrial cluster in Tamil Nadu to be awarded the prestigious IGBC Green Cities’ ‘Platinum’ rating, underscoring a commitment to sustainable and environmentally conscious industrial development.

Amit Kumar Sinha, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited, said, “As we expand our footprint with Origins by Mahindra Phase – II, the Integrated Cities and Industrial Clusters (IC & IC) vertical of Mahindra Lifespaces continues to accelerate business efficiency and improve go-to-market with plug and play infrastructure. Tamil Nadu’s distinguished business environment further enhances our confidence in expanding our operations here. Mahindra Lifespaces has been an integral part of Tamil Nadu’s business landscape and we applaud the Government’s commitment to furthering business growth in the state. Our commitment to sustainable development and world-class infrastructure also aligns seamlessly with the Indian Government’s ‘Make in India’ program and India’s ambitious growth plan. By creating vibrant and integrated industrial ecosystems, we provide the ideal platform for businesses to thrive, innovate, and contribute significantly to the nation’s economic growth.” Rajaram Pai, Chief Business Officer – Industrial, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited, said, “The launch of Origins by Mahindra – Phase II is a testament to the success and attractiveness of Origins by Mahindra as a destination for companies looking to establish their manufacturing units. This marks a crucial step in our business expansion and growth journey. We believe that our focus on sustainability will also attract industries that share our commitment to environmentally responsible practices and development. We are focusing on a diverse set of industries for this leg of expansion, creating a dynamic ecosystem that will contribute to the economic prosperity of Tamil Nadu and the nation at large.”

Origins by Mahindra, Chennai is situated along NH16, a part of the Golden Quadrilateral, and in close proximity to the Chennai – Bangalore Industrial Corridor (CBIC) and Chennai – Vizag Industrial Corridor (CVIC) near Ponneri, Origins by Mahindra in Chennai enjoys exceptional connectivity. With access to three major ports—Chennai, Ennore, and Kattupalli—and convenient connectivity to Chennai City’s CBD, the industrial park is ideally positioned for business success.