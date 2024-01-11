Introducing Kraft’s Newly Launched Serveware Range: A Blend of Versatility and Style

11th Jan 2024, Mumbai: Drawing on decades of experience serving Indian kitchens, Kraft an Indian tableware brand has unveiled its latest creation, the Kraft Dessert/Pudding Set. Priced at an accessible INR 990, the set is available on Amazon and the brand’s website. This 14-piece selection is exclusively tailored for dessert lovers and highlights the brand’s unwavering dedication to seamlessly blending style and functionality. Featured in the set are stackable serving bowls and cups, meticulously crafted from a durable grade of stainless steel, ensuring product longevity and making it hygienic, food-safe as well as recyclable. Kraft, which is the serveware/tableware division of Vinod Intelligent Cookware, was launched to elevate home dining experiences for customers.

The Kraft Dessert/Pudding Set is perfect for gifting on various occasions. Its thoughtfully compact design facilitates convenient storage, making it an ideal addition to pantries of all sizes. Moreover, the set’s elegant presentation adds a touch of grace to serving desserts, making it the quintessential choice for elevating celebrations and special moments. In addition to this dessert set, customers can find a diverse range of Kraft Tableware Stainless Steel Sets, including the Shehanjali 36 pc set, and the Qubic 55 pc. Dinner Set, the Pari 48 pc. Dinner Set (with several variants), and the Ceremony 51 pc. Dinner Set. Each of these products will be available online; on Amazon and the brand’s parent website.

Commenting on the launch of the new set, Sunil Agarwal, Director at Kraft said, “Our commitment to excellence in kitchenware craftsmanship is epitomised in our Kraft Serveware Range. We believe that dining should be an experience, and this collection is designed to elevate every special occasion. We’ve crafted tableware sets where elegance meets functionality, creating a canvas for your culinary creativity. Our Kraft Dessert Set makes each special moment even sweeter for our customers. Also, the Kraft Dinner Sets have garnered favourable customer reviews, with a recurring trend of reorders, particularly during festive seasons. We continue to depend on customer and market feedback for product development and innovation direction and are dedicated to meeting and exceeding our customers’ expectations.”

The Kraft Serveware product line offers budget-friendly options, with smaller sets (6 pc to 20 pc) priced between INR 2000 to INR 3000. For those seeking larger sets (40 pc to 61 pc), a comprehensive selection is available at prices ranging from INR 6000 to INR 13,000. Buyers will be able to avail of a discount of 15% on all of the sets under the Kraft serveware range. All sets are further backed by a 24-month warranty with readily available replacements in the rare event of manufacturing defects.