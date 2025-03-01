Main Street Movers Joins National Van Lines as Newest Agent

Broadview, IL, March 01, 2025 — National Van Lines proudly welcomes Main Street Movers as its newest agent, further strengthening its network of top-tier moving professionals dedicated to delivering exceptional service.

Main Street Movers, led by Tom Mantzouranis and President Karen Mantzouranis, a certified woman-owned, family-run moving company, has been a trusted name in the industry for over a decade, with roots extending nearly 40 years.

“We at Main Street Movers are thrilled to join the National Van Lines family! National Van Lines’s flexibility, commitment to modern processes, and forward-thinking approach make this an exciting step forward for us,” said Karen Mantzouranis, President of Main Street Movers. “Their embrace of cutting-edge technologies and streamlined operations will allow us to work smarter and more efficiently than ever before. We look forward to growing together and delivering even greater service to our customers!”

Specializing in local, regional, national, and global moves, Main Street Movers is renowned for its meticulous attention to detail, customer-first philosophy, and commitment to providing seamless, stress-free relocations.

With a team of highly trained professionals and industry veterans overseeing operations, logistics, and project management, Main Street Movers prides itself on providing on-time, on-budget moving solutions. The company’s dedication to excellence aligns perfectly with National Van Lines’ mission to provide superior moving services across the country and beyond.

“We are thrilled to welcome Main Street Movers to the National Van Lines family,” said Mark Doyle, President of National Van Lines. “Their decades of experience, strong leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction make them a perfect fit for our growing network.”

Strong Female Leadership and Expertise

As a certified woman-owned business, Main Street Movers is led by Karen Mantzouranis, a visionary in the moving industry. Having previously served as the President of the New Jersey Movers and Warehousemen’s Association (NJMWA) Board, she brings an extensive background and leadership experience to the company. Her influence has been instrumental in positioning Main Street Movers as a premier moving service provider in the New Jersey/New York area. Whether moving locally or internationally, customers can expect a seamless transition handled with precision and care.

Commitment to Community Engagement

Giving back is a core value at Main Street Movers. As a proud member of Move for Hunger, the company actively supports local charities, including the Associated Humane Society and Hillside Food Bank, helping to fight food insecurity and support those in need.

Comprehensive Moving Services Tailored for You

Main Street Movers is committed to delivering a stress-free moving experience, offering a range of personalized services:

· Budget-Friendly Planning – Customers receive a thorough home assessment before the move to ensure an accurate estimate and cost-effective plan.

· Specialized Packing Solutions – From delicate heirlooms to large, uniquely shaped items, Main Street Movers expertly packages valuables to ensure their safety.

· Trusted and Vetted Professionals – Every team member undergoes a rigorous background check and extensive training, guaranteeing professionalism and reliability.

· Secure Storage Facilities – With both short- and long-term storage options, including climate-controlled spaces for sensitive items like wine, musical instruments, and artwork, customers have peace of mind knowing their belongings are protected.

As Main Street Movers embarks on this exciting new chapter with National Van Lines, it remains dedicated to upholding its reputation for excellence while utilizing expanded resources to serve even more customers.