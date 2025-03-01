S.E.E.D. Hires Operational Specialist

Binghamton, NY, March 01, 2025 — S.E.E.D. Planning Group is proud to announce that Tylar Polovchak has joined the firm as an Operations Specialist in their Binghamton office. Before joining S.E.E.D., Tylar worked as a Recruitment Specialist with CrossAmerica Partners.

In her role, she connects with clients as she prepares internal financial planning and investment services agreements, opens investment accounts for the firm, and performs ongoing routine maintenance.

Tylar, a current resident of Endicott, NY, earned a Master of Science in Communications and Public Relations from the SI Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University and a Bachelor of Science in Sports Media from the Roy H. Park School of Communications at Ithaca College.