Man Matters Launches New Campaign Backing India’s Growing Running Culture with Creatine plus Electrolyte

India, June 02: Man Matters kicked off their launch campaign for their newest product Creatine+Electrolyte at the TCS World 10k in Bangalore. It’s a science-backed supplement designed to support performance, hydration, and recovery through a formulation combining creatine monohydrate with essential electrolytes. Conceptualised around India’s rapidly growing community of runners and active individuals, the campaign reflects the brand’s commitment to enabling everyday performance and endurance through science-backed nutrition and community-led fitness experiences. By launching at one of India’s largest running events, the brand aimed to connect authentically with fitness-first consumers and become part of the country’s evolving running culture.

As part of the initiative, Man Matters collaborated with Dr. Kartik Karkera, Winner of the Tata Mumbai Marathon and Delhi Marathon, and India’s representative at the 2026 Asian Games. As a professional marathoner and medical doctor, Dr. Karkera highlighted the importance of performance nutrition, hydration, and recovery in sustainable fitness routines. He spoke about how Man Matters has built a formulation that gets it right by bringing creatine and electrolytes together in one product. Further, the brand also partnered with prominent running communities including Indiranagar Run Club, Stride Run Club, and Bombay Run Club, reinforcing its intent to actively contribute to India’s growing running ecosystem. Commenting on the launch of the product, Geet Rathi, Co-founder, Man Matters, said, “We’ve worked with lakhs of Indian men over the years, and one pattern is clear—they’re training harder than ever, but not always fueling themselves right. That understanding is what drives Man Matters . It’s built on translating rigorous research into solutions that Indian men can actually use, every day. Creatine + Electrolyte is just the starting point. At its core, our goal is to build a science-backed range that evolves with the Indian man, as his awareness and approach to his own health continues to grow ”

Reinforcing its commitment to transparency and quality, Man Matters ensures every batch of the product is NABL lab-tested and screened for heavy metals, which tells you the exact creatine percentage, with reports accessible to consumers. Through this initiative, the brand aims to strengthen its presence within India’s active fitness landscape through community engagement, expert-led advocacy, and performance-focused innovation