Digichefs bags 2 awards for outstanding work at the Exchange4Media awards

Mumbai, June 02: Digichefs, a leading digital agency, has won two awards recently. The agency wonthe Best Retail Activation Campaign for – Sandwizzaaat E4M RetailEX Awards 2026 and aGold for Best Performance Marketing Campaign (Automobile Segment) – Everest Fleet at the 2nd Edition of E4M Performance Marketing Awards.

Digichefs have been partners with Sandwizzaa for over two years for some of their complete digital and social campaigns. They executed the “Crave Party” campaign for World Sandwich Day last year, which involved extensive ATL, BTL, and digital activities that achieved significant engagement and virality.

For Everest Fleet, the agency worked on a lead generation campaign utilising Google Ads, META ads, and other digital platforms to onboard new drivers. The initiative was highly successful and directly met Everest Fleet’s key business KPIs.