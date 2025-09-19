Manoj Kumar appointed General Manager of WelcomHeritage Cheetahgarh Resort & Spa, Rajasthan

September 19, 2025: Welcom Heritage Cheetahgarh Resort & Spa is delighted to announce the appointment of Manoj Kumar as General Manager. With over 14 years of distinguished leadership in India’s premier hospitality sector, Manoj brings a wealth of experience in elevating guest experiences, enhancing operational excellence, and driving sustainable growth.

Manoj Kumar

Throughout his impressive career, Manoj has been associated with esteemed hospitality organizations including JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, The Westin Hyderabad, Taj Hotels, Caravela Beach Resort Goa, and Inner Living Hotels & Resorts where he has successfully driven guest engagement, F&B innovation, and team development, ensuring long-term brand loyalty and operational growth. He also founded Ancient Treasure Hospitality, where he conceptualized boutique stays, villas, and the celebrated Thynk Veg Café in Goa—settings renowned for innovation, meticulous attention to detail, and personalized service.

Manoj’s passion for heritage hospitality, sustainability, and talent development underscores his leadership philosophy. He is recognized for mentoring young professionals and building high-performing teams.

Nestled amidst the majestic Aravalli range, WelcomHeritage Cheetahgarh Resort & Spa is a serene 20-acre sanctuary that beautifully combines the Jawai wilderness with modern comforts of a luxury resort. The resort offers beautifully appointed lake-view rooms, and one or two bedroom chalets – some with private temperature-controlled swimming pools, with experiences such as leopard safaris, wellbeing spa, Rabari village walks, stargazing, and culinary excellence. Located within 3 hours from Udaipur and Jodhpur, Cheetahgrah Resort and Spa is an ideal retreat for those seeking tranquility, adventure, and a unique immersion into India’s enchanting heritage.