Parle-G defines the essence of art in its latest ad celebrating Durga Puja.

Mumbai, September 19th 2025: In a detour from the common celebratory advertising for festivals, Parle-G’s new Durga Puja ad beats a new path. Opening in the dark and dusty neighborhood of Kumartuli in Kolkata, where traditionally Durga Puja idols are made, it makes its way to the tiny homes of North Kolkata. In a layered metaphor of the story to come, the film makes its way up the social scale.

The theme of the film, created by Thought Blurb Communications, is an underlying discourse of Kolkata society. The split between the artistic and the bureaucratic. A self-effacing clay artist, born into the world of tradition and art and the modern efficiency of professional academia. The dialogue, soundtrack, and denouement center around the concept of ‘maatir manush’ or son of the soil. The term takes deeper and deeper meaning as the film progresses.

Speaking about the campaign, Mayank Shah, Vice President, Parle Products, said, “Parle-G has been part of countless festive traditions across India, celebrating not just the occasion, but the togetherness and emotions that define them. With this film, we have tried to capture compassion and kindness, a virtue of Maa Durga, which makes festive celebrations more joyful. The narrative appeals to today’s consumers who seek stories rooted in culture and authenticity. Parle-G has always been more than a biscuit, it’s a part of every family’s memories and daily moments. Through this campaign, our vision is to keep strengthening that bond across generations, because this is what ‘G Maane Genius’ truly stands for.”

The campaign reinforces Parle-G’s legacy of being more than just a biscuit, it is a shared symbol of nostalgia, togetherness, and cultural pride. By celebrating the artisans and emotions at the heart of Durga Puja, the film strengthens Parle-G’s position as a true companion to India’s diverse traditions and timeless celebrations.

The film is released in five languages and will be available on OTT and Digital platforms and will be streamed across the global Indian diaspora with the Bengali community being a large part of that.

Vinod Kunj, the Chief Creative Officer of Thought Blurb Communication elaborates: “This film uses the continuing theme of emotional intelligence as the fulcrum for communication. Here the protagonist makes a clear demarcation between the art that the idol maker creates and the way it makes the audience feel. Therefore, defining the purpose of art and its ascendency over trite convention. The artist finds a new place in the social sphere that has more meaning than his prescribed status in society. The brand’s tagline, ‘Genius wohi, jo auron ke khushi mein paye apni khushi’ finds a whole new expression in this film.”

Renu Somani Karwa, National Creative Director at Thought Blurb Communications describes the creative challenges. “It is quite a test, bringing together the different cultures of India, and binding them under one brand promise. The tremendous equity of Parle-G across the country gives us a broader canvas to work with. The film is not just a celebration of Durga Puja, the script runs a lot deeper.” The team, under Renu, took a nuanced look at the psyche of the traditional Bengali ‘big family’. She continues, “There is a suspicion that something elemental is slipping away. Having the young photographer defining the value of an artist to someone clearly in a position of authority, makes a strong statement.”

Mayank Shah sums it up. “Parle-G is the world’s largest selling biscuit brand. It is as much a part of the Indian way of life as our festivals. Our series of films for the brand seeks a greater truth that we are hoping to reach.