Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad Presents a Soulful Madurai Food Pop-Up Celebrating the Flavours of Tamil Nadu

Hyderabad, India May 15: Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad invites guests on a flavourful journey to the heart of Tamil Nadu with an exclusive Madurai Food Pop–Up at Mazzo Rooftop Restaurant, its signature poolside dining destination. Celebrating the rich culinary heritage of one of South India’s most iconic food cities, this specially curated festival promises an immersive exploration of authentic Madurai cuisine, known for its bold spices, rustic techniques, and deeply rooted traditions.

A city famed for its bustling food streets and legendary recipes, Madurai has long been regarded as a culinary capital where every dish tells a story. Bringing these stories to Hyderabad, the pop–up showcases an authentic menu inspired by age-old family recipes and regional specialties – crafted to evoke the warmth and vibrancy of Madurai’s food culture.

Guests can indulge in a thoughtfully curated selection of signature dishes that capture the essence of Tamil Nadu’s culinary legacy. Highlights include Kola Urundai, traditional spiced meat dumplings; Kozhi Kulambu, a rustic Madurai-style chicken curry; Vendakkai Mandi, a comforting okra preparation; and Kovil Puliyodharai, temple-style tamarind rice infused with heritage flavours. The experience also features regional favourites such as Mor Kulambu, a delicately spiced yoghurt curry; Kozhi Varuval, fiery Tamil-style chicken fry; Kudal Kulambu, a bold and robust offal curry; Eeral Piratal, a flavourful liver preparation; and Aattu Kari Kulambu, a soulful mutton curry slow-cooked in aromatic spices. Completing the feast is the celebrated Vandiyur Chicken Biryani, alongside Jigarthanda, Madurai’s iconic chilled dessert beverage, offering a sweet and refreshing finale to the meal.

Set against the elegant backdrop of Mazzo’s serene poolside ambience, the dining experience offers more than just a meal – it is an invitation to discover the flavours, aromas, and cultural richness of southern India in a sophisticated contemporary setting.

Whether for discerning gourmands, lovers of regional cuisine, or those eager to revisit familiar tastes, the Madurai Food Pop–Up at Mazzo promises a heartfelt celebration of heritage, hospitality, and exceptional flavours.

Event Details

Date: Until 16th May

Time: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Venue: Mazzo Rooftop Restaurant, Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad