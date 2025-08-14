Marsh to transform freight broker auto liability market with launch of proprietary US insurance facility and first-of-its-kind analytics solution

NEW YORK, August 14, 2025 — Marsh, the world’s leading insurance broker and risk advisor and a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE:MMC), today announced the launch of BrokerSafe, an exclusive insurance facility for US freight brokers seeking access to more stable and affordable freight broker auto liability coverage.

Freight brokers play a vital role in the supply chain by connecting cargo owners with trucking companies, but their intermediary position exposes them to significant contingent auto liability risks should a safety incident occur. Rising freight broker auto liability rates, a shrinking insurance market, and increased nuclear verdicts have made it more difficult and costly for freight brokers to secure adequate coverage.

Created in conjunction with Oliver Wyman, another Marsh McLennan business, BrokerSafe leverages a first-of-its-kind underwriting technology tool that uses advanced analytics and proprietary algorithms to comprehensively assess a freight broker’s full contingent auto liability risk exposure. Armed with this enhanced visibility, BrokerSafe insurers can offer freight brokers bespoke contingent auto liability coverage aligned to their true risk profile rather than traditional underwriting methods like broker-carrier agreements or revenue figures.

Backed by a panel of A-rated US insurers, BrokerSafe offers up to $5 million in primary limits and an additional $5 million in excess capacity available from the London market.

“In today’s complex liability risk landscape, freight brokers are looking for sustainable, long-term freight broker auto liability insurance that enables them to manage their risks more effectively,” said Janelle Griffith, US and Canada Logistics Practice Leader, Marsh. “With BrokerSafe, Marsh and Oliver Wyman are transforming the freight broker auto liability insurance market by providing clients and underwriters the data and insights they need to make informed risk transfer decisions.”