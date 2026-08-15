Matrix’s People-First and Future-Ready Workplace Practices Earn State-Level Recognition

Matrix Comsec receives the Gujarat Best Employer Brand Award 2026, reinforcing its commitment to employee development, innovation, inclusion, and organisational growth.

Vadodara, August 15, 2026: Matrix Comsec, a leading provider of enterprise-grade security and telecom solutions, has been recognised at the Gujarat Best Employer Brand Awards 2026 for its focus on building a people-first and future-ready workplace. The recognition was presented on August 11, 2026, at Fairfield by Marriott, Ahmedabad.

Matrix integrates its people strategy with its broader business vision. Operating in a technology-driven industry, the company focuses on continuous learning, technical capability development, leadership readiness, and cross-functional collaboration. These practices help employees respond to evolving technologies, changing customer expectations, and emerging business opportunities.

As an organisation driven by research, product development, and indigenous technology, Matrix believes that sustainable transformation begins with capable and empowered people. The company encourages employees to strengthen their expertise, take ownership, contribute ideas, and participate in problem-solving and innovation.