MediBuddy and Satin Creditcare Network Limited extend Healthcare Support to underserved communities of rural India

Mumbai, 31st October 202 3 : MediBuddy, India’s largest digital healthcare platform, and Satin Creditcare Network Limited, a leading microfinance institution dedicated to fostering financial inclusion among low-income communities across India, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at addressing the healthcare needs of underserved populations, with a particular focus on empowering women residing in rural regions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the journey to bridge the healthcare gap and provide enhanced healthcare solutions to millions of individuals who face challenges in accessing quality healthcare services.

Through this alliance, Satin Creditcare customers will have access to a comprehensive range of healthcare services, including unlimited doctor consultations, free blood tests, and complementary health insurance. Additionally, they can leverage MediBuddy’s online healthcare platform, connecting them with specialist doctors from anywhere, anytime in the country. The partnership aims to deliver quality healthcare services with a sharp focus on reaching underserved populations in the country. Additionally, it seeks to empower women in rural areas by providing enhanced healthcare solutions.

Speaking about the collaboration, Satish Kannan, Co-Founder and CEO of MediBuddy, said, “Our strategic partnership with Satin Creditcare marks a meaningful step forward in our shared vision to make quality healthcare accessible to a billion people. Through this partnership, we will be able to provide access to healthcare to the less privileged communities, especially women in rural regions across India. At MediBuddy, we have always been committed to delivering quality healthcare, and with Satin Credit Care’s extensive network and expertise in serving these communities, we aim to provide much-needed support to those in need.” Speaking about the partnership Mr. HP Singh, Chairman cum Managing Director of Satin Creditcare said, “Our collaboration with MediBuddy represents a significant milestone in our endeavour to provide holistic healthcare to our customers. In rural regions, where access to quality healthcare is often limited, we recognize the urgent need to address this problem, and together, we are determined to bridge the healthcare gap. MediBuddy’s expertise in digital healthcare will enable us to offer top-notch services and deliver the best possible value to our customers.”

The partnership is a significant step towards MediBuddy’s vision of making high-quality healthcare accessible to a billion Indians. By leveraging Satin Credit Care’s reach and clientele, MediBuddy aims to expand its presence in rural areas further, benefiting over 24 lakh customers primarily in markets like Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar.