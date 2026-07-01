Mela Mexicana Comes to SOCIAL: A Pan-India Celebration of Mexican Food, Drinks and Culture

New Delhi, June 01: This July, SOCIAL is bringing the colour, rhythm and delicious chaos of Mexico to every neighbourhood with Mela Mexicana, a month-long festival across all SOCIAL outlets in India from 1st July to 31st July 2026. Built in association with the Embassy of Mexico in India, Mela Mexicana is a full cultural takeover of SOCIAL. For one whole month, outlets across the country will come alive with Mexican-inspired food and drinks, bold décor, immersive visual storytelling with elements inspired by alebrijes, lucha libre, community-led formats, live performances, salsa evenings, and interactive game nights.

The festival brings together the warmth of a cantina, the drama of a telenovela, the colour of Mexican street culture and the familiar SOCIAL energy that guests know and love. Across outlets, Mela Mexicana will come alive through papel picado, bold Mexican -inspired visuals, staff in sombreros, and resident DJs in lucha libre masks, setting the mood for a month of colour, music and celebration .

Every night at 8:30 PM, all SOCIAL outlets will also host a short Mela Mexicana ritual. For 5 to 10 minutes, staff in sombreros will move through the outlet with maracas and pompoms, pouring complimentary celebratory shots for guests and bringing everyone together for a lively shared moment.

Why Mela Mexicana , Why Now

At SOCIAL , culture has always been served with food and drinks . From the way people gather, eat, celebrate, play, and discover new things together, SOCIAL has built its world around shared experiences. Mela Mexicana continues that thought by turning July into a reason to step out, try something new and be part of something larger than a meal.

Mexico and India share a natural cultural shorthand: colour, spice, street food , music, family-style eating, big emotions and bigger celebrations. Mela Mexicana taps into this shared energy and gives it a SOCIAL spin. It is rooted in Mexican inspiration, but designed for the way India eats, drinks and hangs out today.

Riyaaz Amlani, Founder & Managing Director, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., said, “ SOCIAL has always believed that culture is not something you observe from a distance; it is something you step into, share, and make your own. With Mela Mexicana , we are bringing the spirit of Mexico into the heart of India ’s neighbourhoods in a way only SOCIAL can: through food , drinks , music, performance, play and community. Mexico and India share a beautiful instinct for colour, spice, street food , celebration and togetherness. This festival is our way of turning that shared energy into a month-long experience that feels global in inspiration, local in spirit, and unmistakably SOCIAL .”

Embassy of Mexico in India : “The Embassy of Mexico in India is delighted to collaborate with SOCIAL for Mela Mexicana , a month-long festival blending cultural heritage with economic enterprise. As one of Mexico’s most dynamic soft-power exports, gastronomy opens vital new avenues for trade, brand awareness, and bilateral growth. Through a curated fusion of Mexican culinary flavors, traditional music, and contemporary art, this collaboration invites Indian audiences to experience the deep cultural parallels between our two nations. Mela Mexicana is more than an event; it is a cultural dialogue uniting our people through a shared love for community, art, and food .”

A Menu That Brings Mexico to SOCIAL ’s Table

The food at Mela Mexicana takes familiar Mexican formats and reimagines them with SOCIAL ’s playful, flavour-first lens. The menu moves from crunchy, snackable small plates to loaded tacos, cheesy quesadillas, empanadas, burritos, chimichangas, tortas and desserts.

Guests can begin with the classic Guac ’n’ Roll Chips, served in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian versions, or try Nacho Average Love Triangle, a colourful trio of pink, green and black nachos with salsa. Corn Chivda Chaat brings together corn flakes, pico, salsa macha and Mexican nuts, while Gajar Tinga Tostada gives the idea of gajar ka halwa a savoury, Mexican -inspired twist. The Chicken Tikka Tinga Tostada brings together the comfort of tikka with the crunch of a tostada, while Chilli Chipotle Aloo and Chilli Chipotle Chicken add a smoky chipotle kick to familiar favourites.

There is plenty of cheese, crunch and comfort through Queso Fundido, Mushroom Empanadas, Chicken Tinga Empanadas, Cheesy Mushroom Quesadilla and Cheesy Chicken Quesadilla. The taco line-up brings together Baja-O-Mushroom Taco, Al Pastor Chicken Taco, Taco ’Bout Fish and Mutton Seekh Taco, each built to be messy, punchy and full of character.

For heartier cravings, the menu features Dry Noods aka Fideos Secos, Burrito and a Bowl, Chipotle Mushroom Chimichanga, Barbacoa Chicken Chimichanga, Birria Sando and Chicken Barbacoa Torta. The desserts close the meal on a sweet note with Concha French Toast, made with traditional Mexican sweet bread, and The Impossible Cake, a rich chocolate cake layered with creamy flan.

Chef Shamsul Wahid, Group Executive Chef, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., and Chef Ashish Sharma Diaz Del Castillo said, “ Mexican food and Indian food share a natural connection, both are generous, layered, spice-led and built around the joy of eating together,” said Chef Shamsul Wahid. “With Mela Mexicana , we wanted to honour that shared spirit through familiar Mexican formats, while giving the menu a SOCIAL twist with flavours like tikka, seekh, chivda, gajar and nihari, so every dish feels festive, rooted and full of character,” added Chef Ashish Sharma Diaz Del Castillo.

Drinks That Bring the Fiesta to the Bar

The bar programme has been created to match the energy of the food : bold, refreshing, spicy, tangy and built for a good time. The cocktail menu leans into tequila-led serves, fresh citrus, chilli, tamarind, pineapple, jalapeño, hibiscus, grapefruit and Mexican -inspired spice.

Guests can try the Borracho Michelada, a savoury, spicy beer cocktail with hot sauce, tajín and lime, or the Batanga, a simple, bright mix of tequila, cola, lime and salt. Hibshi Margarita brings a floral twist with hibiscus, litchi and kaffir lime, while El Tamarindo channels a desi-mexi flavour profile with smoked spicy tamarind, coriander and lime. Pineapple Jalapeño Picante brings together sweet pineapple, jalapeño, cilantro and brine, while Cantarito layers citrus and beer into a refreshing festival serve.

For cooler monsoon evenings, Mexican Spiced Hot Chocolate adds a warm, spiked, chilli-kissed finish to the drinks line-up. The festival also includes zero-proof serves such as Not a Paloma, with lime and grapefruit soda, and Tamarind Ginger Smash, a sweet, tangy imli drink with a sharp ginger kick. For guests looking to keep the table energy high, shot serves such as La Roja and Jose Hot bring sweet, spicy and citrus-led flavours into the mix.

The Festival Comes Alive Beyond the Menu

Mela Mexicana is also built around SOCIAL ’s community ecosystem, with programming that turns outlets into spaces of play, performance and participation through the month.

One of the highlight formats is Telenovela Table Read, an interactive improv-led game night where guests become characters in an over-the-top soap opera universe inspired by Mexican telenovelas and iconic Indian television drama. Participants are given character roles, secret objectives, mandatory keywords and sudden plot twists, creating a night of dramatic reveals, chaotic performances and full commitment to the bit.

Another key experience is Bingo Beats Club: Mela Mexicana Edition, inspired by Lotería, Mexico’s iconic illustrated picture-card game. SOCIAL ’s version turns it into a music-led, high-energy game night with custom cards inspired by Mexican culture , Indian culture , internet behaviour, nightlife and everyday guest moments. Instead of numbers, guests mark illustrated symbols announced through clues, riddles and humour, with music breaks and participation moments woven through the evening.

The programming calendar will also feature salsa-led evenings, Mexican -inspired workshops, themed community events and live music. As part of the festival, SOCIAL will host Abakorao, a New Delhi-based Latin band led by Colombian musician Santiago Ramírez, bringing styles such as salsa, merengue, bachata, son, reggaetón and cumbia to the Mela Mexicana experience in select SOCIAL outlets.

A Month-Long Takeover Across India

From the food on the table and the drinks at the bar to the décor on the walls, the music in the room and the games guests play together, Mela Mexicana has been designed as a festival that lives across every SOCIAL touchpoint. It brings together culture , cuisine, performance, nightlife and community in a way that is immersive, visual and made for discovery.