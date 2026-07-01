John Crane wins Manufacturing Supplier Innovation Award for water management technology

India, July 01: John Crane, a global leader in flow control technologies and a business of Smiths Group plc, has won the Most Innovative Water Management Solution category at the Manufacturing Supplier Innovation Awards UK 2026 for its Type SB2 USP technology.

The award recognises innovative technologies that help industrial operators address critical sustainability challenges while maintaining safe, reliable and efficient operations.

John Crane’s Type SB2 USP technology was recognised for its ability to help customers significantly reduce water consumption in demanding industrial applications while maintaining sealing performance and equipment reliability. In one recent LNG application, the technology helped reduce water usage from approximately 2,000 gallons per day to just 3-4 gallons per day, demonstrating the potential for substantial resource savings without compromising operational performance.

Mike Eason, Chief Technology Officer, John Crane, said: “This award is a testament to the ingenuity and expertise of our global teams and their commitment to solving some of the most pressing challenges facing industry today.

As customers seek ways to improve sustainability while maintaining reliability and performance, innovative technologies such as the Type SB2 USP can play an important role in helping them achieve both objectives. We are proud that this innovation has been recognised by the manufacturing community.”

The award reflects John Crane’s continued investment in technologies that help customers reduce resource consumption, improve operational efficiency and support long-term sustainability goals across the energy and process industries.