Mexican Peso Bounces Back Against a Weakened US Dollar

Exchange rate falls below the 20 pesos per dollar line today

Market Analysis by Antonio Di Giacomo, Financial Markets Analyst for LATAM at XS

– March 15, 2025 –

“The Mexican peso starts the day on March 14 with an appreciation against the dollar, reaching the $19.85 per dollar zone, its lowest level in 2025. This behavior reflects improved investor confidence in the Mexican economy, driven by various internal and external factors. The peso’s stability shows optimism in the markets, which continue to react to key economic news.

One of the main drivers of this appreciation is the increasing cooperation between the United States and Mexico, generating expectations of a beneficial tariff agreement for both nations. The potential reduction of trade barriers strengthens the Mexican economy and improves investor outlook. Additionally, the dollar is experiencing a downward trend in international markets, reflected in a 0.14% drop in the dollar index.

The global environment also favors the peso, especially due to increased risk appetite in financial markets. The high probability that the U.S. Congress will avoid a government shutdown provides market stability. At the same time, potential economic stimuli in China and Germany boost investor confidence in emerging economies.

However, risks remain that could slow the peso’s appreciation. Uncertainty over a possible trade war between the United States and the European Union could impact global trade and the Mexican economy. Moreover, the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy remains a key factor, as interest rate decisions can affect the dollar’s strength and, consequently, the peso’s value.

In the short term, if the current trend continues, the peso could end the week with a gain of more than 1.20%, representing an accumulated increase of over 2.60% in March 2025. These figures reflect the Mexican currency’s strong performance, potentially creating opportunities for investors and businesses engaged in international trade. A more significant inflow of foreign investments could also help consolidate this positive trend.

In conclusion, the peso’s strength against the dollar signals stability and confidence in the Mexican economy. However, monitoring international developments could alter this trend is essential. The trade relationship with the United States, Federal Reserve decisions, and the evolution of the global environment will remain key factors in the peso’s behavior in the coming months. In this context, caution and market monitoring will be essential to anticipate potential changes in exchange rate trends.“