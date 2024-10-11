Midland Credit Management in India Receives Dual Recognition at the Prestigious 2024 UBS Forums CSR Awards

October 11, 2024,Gurugram, Haryana, India : Midland Credit Management in India (MCM India) recently received two prestigious CSR awards at the 11th Edition of the Corporate Social Responsibility Summit & Awards hosted by UBS Forums in New Delhi. MCM India earned top honors in the ‘Innovation in CSR Practices’ category and was recognized for ‘Best CSR Project of the Year’.

The ‘Innovation in CSR Practices’ was awarded to the company for its payroll giving program. This initiative, operational for the past three years, involves close to 45% of its India employees who voluntarily donate a portion of their salary toward community development programs. The program’s success is the result of a fruitful collaboration with Rainbow Foundation India, an organization dedicated to safeguarding, nurturing, educating, and empowering orphaned and abandoned children residing in urban areas.

The company’s water and diversity restoration project in the Aravalli Wastelands of Gurugram garnered a recognition in the ‘Best CSR Project of the Year’ category. In collaboration with the citizen-led nonprofit, iamgurgaon, MCM India has effectively revitalized 21 acres of land, transforming it into an accessible green space for the city’s residents.

“Our community impact journey began with a shared dream of commitment to support education and well-being of children and revitalize our environment,” said Jaison Thomas, Managing Director, MCM India. “Today, not only are we witnessing quantifiable progress in these areas, and making a real difference in our community, but we are also getting recognized for our efforts. It’s an honor!”

Akshay Saxena, Vice President, General Counsel, and MCM India’s CSR Sponsor, added, “This recognition by the UBS Forums validates our commitment to making a positive impact on our community and environment. As the India CSR Sponsor, I am proud of the way our colleagues step-up for these causes. Nothing demonstrates our culture of care and giving back spirit more than these initiatives. We will continue to align our CSR endeavors with our business objectives, aiming to create a sustainable future for all of us.”