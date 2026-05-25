As the UK Repositions on Crypto, India Watches Closely

New Delhi, 25 May 2026

The United Kingdom has made a quiet but decisive shift in how it views crypto. What was once treated as a risky, fringe activity is now being brought firmly within the boundaries of mainstream financial regulation. This is not a rhetorical change but it is structural. The UK is building a full regulatory regime where crypto firms will be authorised, supervised, and held to standards similar to traditional financial institutions. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has already laid out timelines, with firms expected to begin applying for authorisation from September 2026, ahead of a broader regime coming into force in 2027.

What is striking about the UK approach is that it is anti-disorder. Regulators are simultaneously encouraging innovation and tightening enforcement. Stablecoins, for instance, are being actively explored as part of the payments ecosystem, with regulatory sandboxes allowing experimentation under supervision. At the same time, authorities have shown they are willing to act against non-compliant activity, including recent crackdowns on illegal crypto trading networks.

India, in contrast, has taken a far more cautious and fragmented path. Instead of building a regulatory framework, it has focused on taxation as the primary tool of policy. Crypto gains are taxed at a flat 30%, accompanied by a 1% tax deducted at source on transactions. This makes India one of the most heavily taxed crypto markets in the world. Yet, despite this clarity on taxation, there is still no comprehensive regulatory structure governing exchanges, custody, or investor protection.

This creates a peculiar imbalance. Crypto is recognised as a taxable asset, but not as a regulated financial product. The state participates in the upside through taxes without fully defining the rules of the market itself. At the same time, institutional caution remains high. The Reserve Bank of India has repeatedly flagged concerns around financial stability and has instead pushed for a central bank digital currency as a safer alternative to private crypto assets.

The divergence between the UK and India reflects two very different policy instincts. The UK is choosing integration: bringing crypto into the system, regulating it, and shaping its evolution from within. India is choosing containment: discouraging excessive participation while waiting for global standards to settle. Both approaches are defensible, but they lead to very different outcomes in practice.

The UK’s model creates clarity. Firms know the rules, investors understand the risks, and innovation happens within defined boundaries. India’s approach, however, risks creating prolonged uncertainty. High taxes combined with regulatory ambiguity risk pushing activity offshore, even as domestic demand continues to exist. Industry voices in India have increasingly called for clearer rules and rationalisation of the tax regime, arguing that certainty not just caution is essential for growth.

What is becoming evident is that crypto policy is no longer just about risk management it is about economic positioning. The UK is attempting to position itself as a global hub where crypto can operate within a trusted regulatory environment. India, by contrast, is still calibrating its stance, balancing concerns around stability with the need to not fall behind in financial innovation.

In the end, the question for India is not whether to follow the UK model, but whether its current middle path is sustainable. Markets tend to gravitate toward jurisdictions that offer clarity, even if the rules are strict. A system that taxes without regulating may not hold for long. Because in finance, as in policy, choosing to wait is not a neutral act. It is a decision in itself and one that shapes who leads and who follows in the next phase of global financial evolution.