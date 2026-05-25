DPS International School Hosts University Fair 2026 with Leading Global Universities

Gurugram , May 25 : DPS International School hosted its India-Focused University Fair on May 22, bringing together representatives from some of India’s and the Asia-Pacific region’s higher education institutions. Held at the school’s Indoor Gymnasium, the fair provided students and parents with direct access to universities across diverse academic disciplines, enabling them to explore admissions, courses, scholarships, and future career pathways through a single interactive platform.

The event saw participation from 40+ prominent institutions including Symbiosis International University Dubai, UPES, Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University, BITS Pilani Dubai, University of Southampton Delhi, Ashoka University, Azim Premji University, SP Jain School of Global Management, Nagoya University of Commerce and Business, Vellore Institute of Technology, and Manipal University, among several others.

Speaking about the initiative, Ms. Rima Singh, Head of School, DPS International School, said,

“The university application journey today is far more dynamic and global than ever before. Through the DPSI University Fair, we wanted students and parents to engage directly with universities, ask meaningful questions, and gain clarity regarding academic opportunities, admission expectations, scholarships, and career pathways. Our aim is to equip students with the information and confidence required to make informed decisions about their future.”

Designed as a comprehensive university exploration platform, the fair enabled students to gain a deeper understanding of admission and application processes, compare course offerings and subject combinations, review eligibility criteria, and receive guidance on scholarships and financial aid opportunities. University representatives also addressed personalised queries from students and parents related to campus life, academic expectations, and emerging industry trends.

Parents actively participated alongside students, gaining valuable insight into evolving higher education pathways and expectations. The initiative reflected DPS International School’s continued commitment to global exposure, career readiness, and holistic student guidance, while strengthening connections between students and institutions shaping the future of higher education.