Momspresso Founders Launch Aigenc.ai, India’s First Creative Intelligence-led Marketing System

June 04: Vishal Gupta and Prashant Sinha, former Unilever and PepsiCo brand leaders, and the founders behind Momspresso, acquired by Honasa (Mamaearth) in 2023, today announced the launch of Aigenc.ai, alongside co-founder Sumit Solanki (ex-WinZO, Momspresso). Built by operators with experience on both the brand and platform side, Aigenc.ai is positioned as a Creative Intelligence-led Marketing System, designed to solve one of modern marketing’s biggest blind spots:

Brands know which ads worked. But they still don’t know why. Despite massive advances in digital measurement, most brands still struggle to systematically understand what drives creative performance. Was it the hook? The creator? The product integration? The storytelling structure?

A New Operating Model for Marketing. A System. Not a Dashboard. Not a Tool. Not a Traditional Agency.

Aigenc.ai is a full-service marketing company that runs the entire loop – strategy, creative, performance marketing, influencer marketing and social media for its client brands. The difference is a proprietary AI Creative Intelligence stack that does four things no agency or SaaS platform currently does in combination:

1. Analyze

Every ad a brand has ever run is broken down into 20+ creative attributes including hooks, benefits, RTBs, formats and creator types, each linked directly to campaign performance.

2. Generate

New concepts, scripts, storyboards and statics are generated using the brand’s own proven winning patterns, rather than generic AI-generated output.

3. Predict

Every concept is scored before it ships. A predictive layer flags weak ideas pre-spend, helping brands publish, refine or kill concepts with intelligence, not gut instinct.

4. Deploy

Expert marketers across strategy, creative, growth and influencer marketing take the AI output, refine it with judgment and taste and ship the final work end-to-end. Together, this creates a marketing system designed to continuously learn, improve and ship better creatives.

“Marketing teams today are drowning in performance data but starving for creative intelligence,” said Vishal Gupta, Co-founder, Aigenc.ai. “Most brands still cannot systematically explain why one creative works and another fails. We built Aigenc.ai to make that learning compound and to ship the work, not just the insight.”

Why the Current Agency Model Falls Short

Creative, media, influencer and social agencies typically operate in silos, each optimizing its own slice of the funnel without a shared intelligence layer connecting campaign learnings across the organization. Generative AI has further compounded the volume problem without solving the learning problem. Brands are now producing more content than marketing teams or fragmented agency structures can systematically learn from.

“Generative AI has made content creation faster. Content velocity is not the same as better marketing,” said Prashant Sinha, Co-founder, Aigenc.ai. “The next competitive advantage will belong to brands that can continuously learn which creative patterns drive business outcomes and act on that learning at speed.”

AI + Expert Marketers, Not AI Alone

Aigenc.ai’s leadership team includes marketers from Unilever, PepsiCo, Ogilvy and Airtel. “Marketing is entering a phase where intelligence can be automated, but taste, judgment and brand instinct still matter enormously,” said Sumit Solanki, Co-founder, Aigenc.ai. “Aigenc.ai was built on the belief that the strongest marketing systems of the future will combine machine-scale intelligence with human expertise”

Designed for Consumer Brands

Aigenc.ai is built for consumer-facing brands across FMCG, durables, healthcare, retail, BFSI, automotive, travel and more.

Early work with a leading baby-care brand has delivered:

· 1.4x revenue growth in six months

· 40% reduction in brief-to-deployment time

Brands working with Aigenc.ai can expect:

· Better-performing creative grounded in their own winning patterns

· Predictive scoring of concepts before spend

· Faster creative turnaround

· Reduced wasted media spend

· A compounding “Brand Intelligence” that gets sharper with every campaign

The company believes the future marketing organization will not be built around fragmented campaign execution, disconnected agencies and isolated dashboards, but around systems that continuously learn, improve and operationalize intelligence across every campaign.