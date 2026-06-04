Doris & Co. Thinks The Beauty Industry Profits From Insecurity More Than Skin

Doris & Co . believes the modern beauty industry has become exceptionally good at convincing people they are always one flaw away from needing another product. Scroll through social media for ten minutes and the pattern becomes impossible to ignore. “Get Ready With Me” videos dissect faces under bright lighting with almost forensic precision while influencers casually point out pores, pigmentation, textured skin, dark circles, barrier damage, uneven tone, and “skin fatigue” before introducing another serum, another treatment, or another routine consumers are expected to urgently adopt. Entire product categories are now built around concerns many people had never consciously noticed until the internet taught them to look for them. What was once marketed as self-care has increasingly become a cycle of self-correction.

It is precisely this culture of overcorrection that Doris & Co. is attempting to challenge. Developed and manufactured in India, the premium everyday skincare brand is entering the market with a noticeably different point of view: most consumers do not actually need more products. They need products they trust enough to use consistently. Instead of building an oversized catalogue around endless consumption, the company has launched with three focused products designed around concerns people genuinely deal with every day, including pigmentation, dullness, dehydration, UV exposure, and uneven skin tone caused by stress, pollution, harsh climate conditions, and inconsistent skincare habits.

The debut collection includes the DORIS & CO Radiance C Serum, the DORIS & CO Sunveil Primer Sunscreen SPF 50, and the DORIS & CO 5% AHA BHA Underarm Roll-On. The Radiance C Serum combines stable Vitamin C with ingredients such as Niacinamide, Alpha Arbutin, Hyaluronic Acid, and the Japanese brightening complex Clair Blanch II to target dullness, hyperpigmentation, and uneven tone without relying on harsh actives. The Sunveil Primer Sunscreen SPF 50 was formulated specifically for consumers who dislike traditional sunscreen textures, offering broad-spectrum protection in a lightweight matte finish that doubles as a primer base. Meanwhile, the 5% AHA BHA Underarm Roll-On addresses pigmentation and odour concerns through gentle exfoliating acids and skin-conditioning ingredients without aluminium, parabens, or aggressive drying formulations commonly associated with underarm products.

One of the more distinctive aspects of the Doris & Co. formulations is the use of Japanese botanical actives selected for their documented role in skincare science and their long-standing association with barrier-conscious skincare philosophies. Ingredients such as Scutellaria Baicalensis Root Extract, Paeonia Suffruticosa Root Extract, and Saxifraga Sarmentosa Extract have been incorporated into the brand’s brightening complex to support uneven tone and stressed skin, particularly relevant for Indian consumers navigating sun exposure, pollution, and demanding urban lifestyles. All formulations are vegan, cruelty-free, dermatologically tested, and manufactured in India using globally sourced, clinically backed actives.

The company was founded by Megha Khanda alongside co-founders Saksham Khanda and Aditya Saraswat. Megha’s professional background lies in B2B technology and growth-focused businesses across international markets, where years spent travelling and working with companies between India, Dubai, Europe, London, and the United States exposed her to a very different relationship between consumers and skincare. What stood out was not that people abroad had genetically superior skin, but that skincare ecosystems there often felt calmer, more transparent, and less emotionally manipulative.

Back home, the contrast became increasingly difficult to ignore. Indian consumers were becoming remarkably educated about skincare while simultaneously becoming more overwhelmed by it. Products were marketed with dramatic promises, routines became increasingly complicated, and “fixing” skin slowly became more important than understanding it. Bathrooms continued filling with half-used serums, abandoned routines, and expensive impulse purchases recommended by algorithms rather than actual skin needs. A product would go viral online and sell out before most consumers even understood what it actually did.

According to Doris & Co, this is where the industry quietly profits the most, not from skin itself, but from the insecurity surrounding it.

Saksham Khanda and Aditya Saraswat, IIT Delhi alumni who have spent over a decade building and scaling successful ventures together, joined as co-founders to bring operational depth and long-term business discipline to the company. Together, the founders focused on creating products consumers would continue reaching for months later because they genuinely fit into real routines and real lifestyles rather than temporary internet trends.

“Beauty should never ask people to become more. It should help them feel more like themselves,” says Megha Khanda.

At a time when beauty culture increasingly operates through comparison, hyper-visibility, and algorithm-driven perfection, Doris & Co. appears to be building something intentionally quieter: skincare that prioritises consistency over panic, long-term skin health over temporary trends, and formulations designed to support skin rather than constantly convince consumers something is wrong with it.

DORIS & CO.

Premium everyday skincare.

Built in India. Inspired globally. Made to stay.