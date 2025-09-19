Motive Appoints Meg Whitman to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, September 19, 2025 — Motive, the AI-powered Integrated Operations Platform for the physical economy, today announced the appointment of Meg Whitman, an esteemed technology leader with more than three decades of executive and public sector leadership experience, to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”).

“Meg’s track record of scaling global businesses at eBay and driving operational transformation at Hewlett-Packard will be invaluable as we extend our AI leadership, enter new markets, and help our customers tackle their most complex challenges,” said Shoaib Makani, CEO and Co-Founder of Motive. “Her perspective will be a significant asset to the Motive Board.”

“Motive is transforming how the physical economy operates by bringing safety, operations, and finance teams together in one AI-powered platform,” said Meg Whitman. “I’m excited to join the Board as Motive advances its mission to empower the people who run physical operations with AI to make their work safer and more productive.”

Whitman is widely regarded as one of the most influential leaders in both the technology industry and the public sector. She most recently served as U.S. Ambassador to Kenya from 2022 to 2024. Earlier in her career, she was President and Chief Executive Officer of Hewlett-Packard Company from 2011 to 2015, where she also served as Chairman of the Board from 2014 to 2015. From 1998 to 2008, she led eBay Inc. as President and Chief Executive Officer, guiding the company through a period of extraordinary growth and global expansion.

In addition to her executive career, Whitman has served on the boards of The Procter & Gamble Company, General Motors Company, and Dropbox, Inc., and recently joined the board of CoreWeave, Inc. She earned her M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and holds an A.B. in Economics from Princeton University.