SolarEdge Begins International Shipments of U.S.-Manufactured Residential Solar Technology

MILPITAS, Calif., September 19, 2025 — SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced a landmark achievement in its manufacturing strategy to deploy American-made solar technology around the world. The Company’s first international shipments are now underway, marking a key step in delivering high-quality, competitive, American-made products to international customers across the globe.

The first exports for the residential solar segment are now being shipped to international customers in Australia, with shipments to additional international markets expected in the fourth quarter of 2025. Commercial and industrial (C&I) solar products are also on track to begin international shipments in the fourth quarter of 2025.

This milestone builds upon SolarEdge’s broader U.S. manufacturing strategy, which includes residential solar and storage production, and C&I solar production across manufacturing facilities in Florida, Texas and Utah. Additionally, these facilities serve U.S. customers seeking to qualify for clean energy tax credits including the use of domestically manufactured, non-PFE (Prohibited Foreign Entity) technology.

Shuki Nir, Chief Executive Officer of SolarEdge: “We are proud to announce that we have begun shipping our first U.S.-manufactured products to international customers this quarter with expansion to additional products and markets expected in Q4. Exporting U.S.-manufactured products signals to our customers that we are prepared to meet growing demand for American-made quality, reliability and innovation, both in America and around the world.“