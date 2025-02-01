Mr. Hari Chereddi, CEO of HRV Global Life Sciences, Welcomes Govt’s Exemption of Basic Customs Duty on 36 Life-Saving Drugs

Mr. Hari Chereddi – CEO, HRV Global Life Sciences

I wholeheartedly welcome the government’s decision today to exempt Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on 36 life-saving drugs and extend concessional duty benefits to additional critical medicines.

This progressive move will significantly improve access to essential treatments for patients battling cancer, rare diseases, and other chronic conditions.”.

At HRV Global Life Sciences, we have advocated innovation in the niche and orphan drug segments with the aim of making life-saving medicines accessible & affordable. This is This policy of ours towards improving global health access, shows that committed pharma innovation will help improve patient outcomes worldwide.