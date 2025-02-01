Union Budget 2025 highlights the Government’s Strong Commitment: Mr. Visweswara Reddy

Mr. Visweswara Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director, Shirdi Sai Electricals Limited Group (SSEL Group)

“The Union Budget 2025 highlights the government’s strong commitment to meeting rising energy demands while staying aligned with its climate goals. Apart from key focus on strengthening electricity distribution, the budget plans to incentivize states to adopt critical reforms, such as smart metering much required towards a sustainable and equitable energy future. In addition, the continued support for PLI schemes for solar energy and contributions from nuclear energy will be pivotal in achieving renewable energy targets, ensuring a sustainable future for all.”

“Overall, this announcement signals a major shift toward a diversified energy strategy, balancing clean energy with energy security. It reflects the government’s ambition to make India a global leader in sustainable energy while leveraging private sector innovation to accelerate the transition.”