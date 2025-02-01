Union Budget 2025 highlight a Forward-Thinking Vision for India’s Growth: Rajeev Tiwari

Rajeev Tiwari, Co-Founder of STEMROBO Technologies

The announcements made in the Union Budget 2025 highlight a forward-thinking vision for India’s growth, with a strong emphasis on digital infrastructure, skill development, and innovation. The decision to expand broadband connectivity to all government secondary schools is a game-changer. It will not only bridge the digital divide but also ensure that students across the country have access to the same learning opportunities, regardless of their location.

The establishment of 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs over the next five years is a great move for encouraging creativity and innovation among our youth. These labs will provide hands-on learning and inspire the next generation of engineers, scientists, and innovators. Such initiatives will also increase awareness and understanding of the importance of 21st-century skills, helping schools and students recognize their critical role in future-ready education.

The launch of the Bharatiya Bhasha Pustak Scheme, which will bring digital books in Indian languages, is another crucial step towards making education more accessible to people in rural and remote areas, while also preserving our rich linguistic diversity. This will further encourage students to embrace modern learning tools while staying connected to their cultural roots.

The ₹500 crore investment in AI research and development for setting up five Centers of Excellence for Skilling with global expertise will ensure that our workforce is prepared for the future, ready to meet the demands of the global market. This will underscores India’s commitment to becoming a global leader in technology, These measures will strengthen the adoption of 21st-century skills in schools and encourage students to develop competencies such as critical thinking, problem-solving, and digital literacy.

Another crucial step is the enhanced credit coverage support for MSMEs and startups. This initiative will go a long way in fostering innovative startups and entrepreneurs, enabling them to become an integral part of the education ecosystem. With increased financial support, startups focusing on educational technology, AI tools for learning, and skill development programs will have greater opportunities to create impactful solutions that enhance education quality and accessibility.

Overall, these initiatives will not only drive growth but also position India as a key player in the global economy, equipping its younger generations with the tools needed to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven world while fostering innovation within the education sector.