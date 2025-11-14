MRF Reports Strong Q2 Performance with 7% Growth in Total Income

November 14, 2025 | Chennai: MRF Ltd. today announced its financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2025, delivering steady growth in revenue and profitability supported by favorable raw material prices and robust operational performance.

Financial Performance

MRF’s consolidated total income increased by 7% to Rs 7,487 Crores for the quarter ended 30th September 2025, compared to Rs 6,994 Crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 699 Crores, up from Rs 631 Crores recorded in the same quarter last year.

The provision for tax for the quarter amounted to Rs 173 Crores. After accounting for taxes, the consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 526 Crores, compared to Rs 471 Crores in the corresponding quarter ended 30th September 2024.

Overall, the financial performance for the quarter showed improvement, with profit growth primarily driven by the softening of raw material prices.

Operational Highlights

Traditionally, the second quarter experiences lower sales due to monsoon-related impacts. Despite this, OEM (Original Equipment) sales continued to register strong double-digit growth, and exports performed well even amidst tariff-related challenges.

Towards the latter part of the quarter, the Government’s announcement on GST rate reduction led to a temporary slowdown in replacement sales. However, the revised GST structure is expected to positively influence market demand in the upcoming quarters.

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Directors has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs 3/- per share (30%) on equity shares of Rs 10 each, for the financial year ending 31st March 2026.