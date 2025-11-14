Sravani Hospitals Launches Sravani Aadyam – A New Era in Women & Child Healthcare

Chief Guest Ms. Sirisha Raghavendra, Superintendent of Police, Intelligence, Telangana, inaugurates the centre

Hyderabad, Nov 14 2025: On the occasion of Children’s Day, Sravani Hospitals proudly unveiled Sravani Aadyam – Mother & Child Centre, a state-of-the-art women and child health unit designed to redefine maternity, neonatal, and surgical care under one roof. The grand launch was graced by Chief Guest Ms. Sirisha Raghavendra, Superintendent of Police, Intelligence, Telangana, who inaugurated the centre and lauded the initiative for combining world-class technology with compassionate, mother-centric care.

From the moment guests stepped into the centre, the atmosphere resonated with warmth and hope — a reflection of Aadyam’s philosophy that every birth deserves dignity, safety, and emotional connection. The word Aadyam, meaning “The Beginning,” captures the spirit of this new facility — where every mother’s journey is celebrated, every child’s first cry cherished, and every beginning handled with care and science in perfect balance.

In her address, Chief Guest Ms. Sirisha Raghavendra shared, “Motherhood is one of life’s greatest strengths, and creating a space that respects and supports every woman’s journey is truly inspiring. Sravani Aadyam sets a new benchmark in maternal care with its blend of compassion, technology, and dignity.”

At the heart of Aadyam lies a combination of advanced technology and holistic wellness. The centre proudly introduces the GE Panda Resuscitation System, the first of its kind in Telangana. This breakthrough neonatal resuscitation unit ensures precise oxygen delivery, optimal thermal management, and evidence-based newborn support, significantly improving outcomes for high-risk and premature babies.

The facility also houses the 4K Karl Storz Advanced Laparoscopy Platform, enabling ultra-high-definition visualization for minimally invasive procedures. This innovation allows for safer, faster surgeries with reduced pain, minimal scarring, and quicker recovery — especially beneficial for new mothers requiring complex gynecological or postnatal surgical care.

Further strengthening its commitment to excellence, Sravani Aadyam brings together a comprehensive multispecialty team — including obstetricians, fetal medicine specialists, neonatologists, anesthesiologists, radiologists, endocrinologists, and cardiologists — ensuring that even high-risk pregnancies receive coordinated, multidisciplinary attention. Every mother’s journey is guided by this collective expertise, offering reassurance, safety, and individualized care from conception to postnatal recovery.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Sravani Chettupalli, Founder & CEO, Sravani Hospitals, expressed, “Aadyam is not just about childbirth; it’s about honoring the beginning of life with respect, warmth, and science. Every mother deserves the right to choose her birthing experience — and we are here to make it joyful, safe, and empowering. With world-class technology and compassionate expertise, we aim to set new benchmarks in women and child healthcare.”

The inauguration saw overwhelming participation from families, doctors, and well-wishers who celebrated this milestone as a symbol of progressive, women-first healthcare. With Sravani Aadyam, Sravani Hospitals has created more than a medical facility — it has created a sanctuary where every mother feels safe, every birth is respected, and every child’s first breath is protected by the best of science and compassion.