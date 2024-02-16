MultiFit announces Fun Street 2.0 Love You Zindagi

Pune, India – February 16, 2024 – MultiFit proudly presents the exhilarating MultiFit Fun Street 2.0 Love You Zindagi, that is set to electrify Amar Business Zone on Saturday, February 17th, 2024, from 6:30 am to 10 am.

This dynamic event promises an unforgettable morning filled with an array of activities is designed to invigorate mind, body, and soul. Located at the vibrant Zudio stretch, the venue will be transformed into a hub of energy and excitement for participants of all ages.

The stage will be alive with pulsating performances, including energizing Zumba sessions, infectious Bollybeats, and adorable Poodle dances by Little Millennium. Engaging emcee interactions will keep the crowd entertained, while special felicitations will honor challenge winners and lucky draw recipients, adding an element of thrill to the festivities.

Off-stage, while grownups immerse themselves in the excitement of the MultiFit Fun Zone‘s exhilarating challenges and fitness circuits, little children get to enjoy a captivating Kids Corner, complete with a bouncy castle, Moko Jumbies, tattoo artists, jugglers, and more, ensuring endless fun for the little ones.

Deepti Sharma, Director of MultiFit, expresses her enthusiasm for the event, stating, “At MultiFit, our mission is to make fitness an integral part of people’s lives while fostering a sense of community and joy. MultiFit Fun Street 2.0 embodies this spirit, offering a platform for individuals to celebrate wellness and happiness together.”

Ensuring the safety and well-being of all attendees, Jupiter Hospital will be present with ambulance services, physiotherapy assistance, and nursing support throughout the event. Meanwhile, participants can explore opportunities at the MultiFit registration and sales desk or capture memorable moments at the Testimonial and Selfie Kiosk.

MultiFit Fun Street 2.0 Love You Zindagi is made possible through the support of valued associations including Fast & Up, Pula, Jupiter Hospital, Little Millennium, and Paushtik Switch, reflecting a collective commitment to promoting holistic wellness within the community. The event is organized in association with Citta, Rest the case and Thinker place.

Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind celebration of fitness and fun! Join us at MultiFit Fun Street 2.0 Love You Zindagi and let’s embrace the joy of living to the fullest.