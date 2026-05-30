Mumbai Real Estate Registrations Rise 5 Percent YoY in May 2026

Mr. Sandeep Ahuja, Global CEO, Atmosphere Living

“Mumbai saw 5% year-on-year growth in registrations in May’26 which is a clear signal, reaffirming that real estate continues to command investment patterns of the city. In a world characterised by volatility, investors and end-users alike are gravitating towards assets that offer both capital preservation and an elevated lifestyle proposition. This is particularly evident in the growing appeal of hospitality-led formats, where the expectation has moved beyond owning a home to owning a curated living experience.”