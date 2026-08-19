India-Singapore Economic Talks to Focus on Trade, Investment and New Growth Opportunities

New Delhi, Aug 19: India is stepping up its economic engagement with Singapore, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Electronics and IT and Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada taking part in the fourth India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR).

Pic Credit: https://x.com/DrSJaishankar

The high-level meeting, scheduled for August 20, will review progress in bilateral economic cooperation and explore fresh opportunities to expand trade, investment and business partnerships. The ISMR is a key platform under the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and focuses on practical areas that can support long-term economic growth.

The discussions will cover advanced manufacturing, connectivity, digitalisation, healthcare and medicine, skills development and sustainability. Both sides are expected to examine ways to deepen cooperation in these sectors and identify new areas where Indian and Singaporean businesses can work together.

Trade and investment are likely to remain at the centre of the engagement. Singapore has emerged as an important economic partner for India, while its strong financial, technology and business ecosystem offers opportunities for Indian companies looking to expand their international presence.

The visit also has a strong business component. Goyal is travelling with a delegation of around 70 Indian business leaders from sectors including technology, artificial intelligence, manufacturing, engineering, infrastructure, financial services, healthcare, agriculture, logistics and professional services. The delegation will hold business-to-business and government-to-business meetings aimed at encouraging investment, technology partnerships and greater market access.

Digital technology is expected to be an important area of cooperation as both countries look to strengthen their digital economies. Greater collaboration in fintech, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies could help businesses expand while creating new opportunities for innovation and skilled employment.

Manufacturing and supply-chain cooperation will also be important. Closer collaboration in advanced manufacturing and technology could help Indian companies access global networks while providing Singapore-based businesses with opportunities in India’s large and growing market.

The two countries are also looking at sustainability and the green economy as areas for future cooperation. Investment in clean technologies, sustainable infrastructure and related industries could support economic expansion while helping both countries respond to changing global environmental requirements.

Skills development and healthcare are equally important to the partnership. Greater cooperation in training, talent development and healthcare could strengthen India’s workforce and create opportunities for knowledge sharing and investment.

The India-Singapore Business Roundtable will run alongside the ministerial meeting, bringing government representatives and business leaders together to discuss concrete commercial opportunities. An MoU signing ceremony is also planned as part of the programme.

Goyal is also scheduled to participate in government-to-business meetings with senior representatives from major Singapore-based institutions and companies. He will take part in an India-Singapore Business Forum and engage with the business community on India’s role in the evolving global growth landscape.

The visit will also seek to promote Indian agricultural products in Singapore. Goyal is scheduled to jointly visit an APEDA-FairPrice initiative aimed at increasing the presence of Indian agri-food products in Singapore’s retail market.

The latest engagement comes as India and Singapore seek to broaden their partnership beyond traditional areas of trade and investment. By bringing ministers, industry leaders and institutions together, the two sides aim to turn cooperation in technology, manufacturing, finance, healthcare, skills and sustainability into new investment, business and employment opportunities.

The fourth ISMR is therefore expected to provide fresh momentum to India-Singapore economic ties and strengthen the foundation for long-term trade, investment and shared economic growth.