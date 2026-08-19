UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026: India-Japan Ties Gain New Strength, Strategic Partnership with UP on the Rise

New Delhi, Aug 19: Uttar Pradesh Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shri Suresh Khanna said that the strategic partnership between India and Japan is gaining new momentum, with Uttar Pradesh emerging as an important destination for Japanese investment and long-term industrial cooperation.

Addressing the UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026 at Taj Palace, New Delhi, Shri Suresh Khanna said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath, strong law and order, world-class infrastructure and investment-friendly policies have positioned Uttar Pradesh among the country’s most promising investment destinations.

He said that Japan is now contributing to Uttar Pradesh’s development journey not merely as an investor, but as a long-term and strategic partner.

The Minister highlighted the growing participation of Japanese industry and welcomed the delegation led by Kotaro Nagasaki, Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture, noting that the presence of a large Japanese delegation reflects the increasing confidence of Japanese businesses in Uttar Pradesh.

Shri Khanna said that strong law and order, improved connectivity, a vast consumer market, skilled human resources, policy-driven governance and rapidly developing infrastructure are among the state’s key strengths. Initiatives such as Nivesh Mitra have further simplified the business environment and helped accelerate the conversion of investment proposals into projects.

He further noted that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent visit to Japan has provided fresh momentum to industrial and institutional engagement between the two sides. New avenues of cooperation are emerging in high-potential sectors such as green hydrogen, automobiles, advanced manufacturing, technology, innovation and healthcare.

For energy and technology-focused industries, the growing emphasis on green hydrogen and advanced technologies presents significant opportunities for collaboration between Japanese expertise and Uttar Pradesh’s expanding industrial ecosystem.

Shri Khanna emphasised that Uttar Pradesh views Japan not simply as a source of investment, but as a trusted partner in sustainable and long-term development, with opportunities extending beyond capital investment to technology partnerships, innovation and industrial collaboration.

He expressed confidence that the UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026 would further strengthen the economic, industrial and institutional relationship between Uttar Pradesh and Japan and take the partnership to a new level.