Crack Academy Conducts ‘Mere Sheher Ke 100 Ratan 2.0’ Scholarship Exam Across Himachal Pradesh

Students from Classes 9th to 12th from various districts and smaller towns actively participated in the examination, reflecting the growing academic aspirations among Himachal’s youth towards competitive examinations and higher education.
The initiative aims to identify talented students at the grassroots level and provide them with scholarships, expert mentorship and access to quality preparation for examinations such as UPSC, JEE, NEET and banking services.
Speaking on the occasion, Neeraj Kansal, Founder and CEO of Crack Academy, said,
“The overwhelming response from students across Himachal Pradesh reflects the immense talent and determination present in the state. Through this initiative, our aim is to ensure that deserving students, especially from smaller towns, receive the right guidance, opportunities and academic support to achieve their goals.”
Under the initiative selected students will receive scholarships of up to 100% along with premium study material, mentorship support and access to advanced learning resources.
With “Mere Sheher Ke 100 Ratan 2.0”, Crack Academy continues its commitment towards making quality education and competitive exam preparation more accessible across Himachal Pradesh.