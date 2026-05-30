Crack Academy Conducts ‘Mere Sheher Ke 100 Ratan 2.0’ Scholarship Exam Across Himachal Pradesh

Crack Academy successfully conducted its flagship scholarship examination, “Mere Sheher Ke 100 Ratan 2.0”, across Himachal Pradesh with enthusiastic participation from thousands of students representing more than 3000 schools across the state.

Students from Classes 9th to 12th from various districts and smaller towns actively participated in the examination, reflecting the growing academic aspirations among Himachal’s youth towards competitive examinations and higher education.

The initiative aims to identify talented students at the grassroots level and provide them with scholarships, expert mentorship and access to quality preparation for examinations such as UPSC, JEE, NEET and banking services.

Speaking on the occasion, Neeraj Kansal, Founder and CEO of Crack Academy, said,