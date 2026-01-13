NBSL and Canara Bank partner to power UPI payments

Mumbai, Jan 13: NPCI BHIM Services Limited (NBSL), has partnered with Canara Bank to enable UPI-based digital payments on the bank’s payment application, Canara ai1Pe, strengthening secure and scalable payment access for Canara Bank customers and non-customers. The partnership uses BHIM’s bank plugin capabilities to support UPI services on Canara Bank’s app, enabling faster adoption of new UPI features while ensuring compliance, reliability, and system scalability.

Through this collaboration, Canara Bank will gain access to the latest UPI functionalities and feature upgrades adopted by the BHIM Payments App as part of ongoing UPI launches. The integration supports improved security, operational resilience, and scalability, while helping the bank reduce the cost and resources involved in developing, maintaining, and regularly upgrading an independent UPI interface. It also ensures continued adherence to regulatory and ecosystem requirements.

Lalitha Nataraj, MD and CEO, NBSL said, “This collaboration reflects a shared effort to strengthen the delivery of UPI services through reliable and scalable technology. It aims to ensure customers have consistent access to UPI functionalities while supporting the bank’s operational and compliance requirements as the UPI ecosystem continues to evolve. Canara’s trust and NBSL’s technology backend go hand in hand to power this app.”

Canara bank is the first to adopt this approach. NBSL is in discussion with more banks to strengthen and expand their UPI capabilities.