1800 athletes gather in Gandhinagar for the 4th PAFI National Armwrestling & Para Armwrestling Championship

Gandhinagar, June 2 : The 4th National Armwrestling & Para Armwrestling Championship commenced today at Rashtriya Raksha University, Gandhinagar, bringing together over 1,800 athletes from across the country in one of the largest Armwrestling competitions in India.

Organised by the Armwrestling Sports Association Gujarat with the leadership of President Rajendrasinh Parmar and Treasurer Mayank Patel, under the aegis of the People’s Armwrestling Federation India , the four-day championship will run from May 30 to June 1 and features competitions across male and female subjunior, junior, senior, youth, para, and master across various weight categories. Athletes from multiple states have assembled at the university campus, where all participants are being accommodated throughout the duration of the event.

The championship also serves as a platform for several leading stars of the Pro Panja League to lock horns again, who are representing their respective states and competing for national honours. The Athletes who win the top two positions across categories here will qualify for the World Armwrestling & ParaArmwrestling Championship taking place in New Delhi from October 29-November 7th 2026. The most exciting category has turned out to be the 90 kg senior men, with several Pro Panja League athletes like Denic Lalruattluanaga, Tawheed Shaikh, Dara Singh Handa, Asker Ali, Pranjit Saikia, Satnam Singh, and Pramod Mukhi all vying for the Championship medals and a chance to represent India at the World Championships.

The opening ceremony witnessed the presence of renowned strength athlete Vispy Kharadi, popularly known as the ‘Steel Man of India,’ and his wife, who attended as special guests. Adding to the excitement, actor Suniel Shetty sent a special message extending his best wishes to all participating athletes, officials, and organisers.

Speaking on the occasion, Preeti Jhangiani, President of the People’s Armwrestling Federation India and Vice President of the Asian Armwrestling Federation said,