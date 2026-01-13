Bank of Baroda Joins Hands with CREDAI Hyderabad for Property Show 2026

Hyderabad, Jan 13: Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India’s leading public sector banks, has announced its association with CREDAI Hyderabad as the Exclusive Presenting Partner for the upcoming CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show 2026, scheduled to be held from February 6 to 8 at HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad. The three-day property expo will bring together leading real estate developers from across the city, offering prospective homebuyers a single platform to explore a diverse range of residential projects and avail attractive financing solutions from Bank of Baroda.

Organised by the Hyderabad chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), the Property Show will feature only RERA-approved projects from CREDAI member developers, ensuring transparency, credibility and enhanced consumer confidence.

At the Bank of Baroda stall, home buyers can avail instant in-principle home loan sanctions, special offers and receive personalised loan consultations.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Ritesh Kumar, General Manager & Zonal Head – Hyderabad Zone, Bank of Baroda said, “At Bank of Baroda, our aim to play a constructive role in Hyderabad’s growth and development by acting as an enabler for both homebuyers and developers through timely, accessible and customised financial solutions. Our association with CREDAI Hyderabad for the Property Show 2026 reflects this commitment. Hyderabad is one of India’s most vibrant housing markets, and through this partnership, we look forward to making home ownership more accessible and affordable for aspiring buyers.”