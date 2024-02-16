NEXXFIELD® powers the NLL’s return to Québec as the Official Turf Provider and Partner of the inaugural NLL UnBOXed Series marquee event game in Montréal

Philadelphia and Laval, Québec (February 16, 2024) – The National Lacrosse League (NLL) announced Montréal-based NEXXFIELD as the Official Turf Provider and Partner of the 2024 NLL UnBOXed™ Series Montréal game this Friday at Place Bell in Laval, Québec.

The inaugural showcase features the Toronto Rock (6-2) and the New York Riptide (5-4) and is the centerpiece of the NLL’s expanding grassroots efforts in the Montréal metropolitan area tied to NLL UnBOXed, the League’s multi-national initiative bringing box lacrosse’s fast-paced and fun-filled game play style to more young boys and girls in more communities across North America.

The 2024 NLL UnBOXed Series Montréal game marks the NLL’s first regular-season game in Québec since 2002 when the NLL Montréal Express played its final game at the then-Molson Centre.

“When we introduced NLL UnBOXed and this tentpole event late last year, we knew all eyes would be on Montréal and the playing surface at Place Bell,” said Brian Lemon, NLL Executive Vice President, Lacrosse Operations. “We cast a wide net to find a partner that aligned with both our multi-national growth story and dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that make our game better. NEXXFIELD’s storied history of innovation, biomechanics, durability, and safety immediately captured our attention. “We are thrilled NEXXFIELD’s technologically advanced turf will be on full display for the Rock and Riptide at Place Bell tomorrow,” Lemon said.

Since its inception, NEXXFIELD’s commitment to rigorous testing has resulted in the development of high-performing lines of products that go beyond current industry standards and player expectations.

“Partnering with the ‘The Next Major League’ and its return to our hometown in Montréal allows us to connect our story of innovation with a sports property and platform that is also experiencing major growth,” said Frédéric Vachon, NEXXFIELD’s Chief Executive Officer. “Years of ground-breaking technology has made us the world leader in non-infill and portable turf systems, and we can’t wait to install our latest advancements for the NLL’s marquee event.”

The new NLL UnBOXed Series serves as the first major activation since last November’s launch of NLL UnBOXed, the League’s grassroots activation footprint expansion to include approximately 60 North American communities by the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles when sixes lacrosse, similar to the NLL’s 6-on-6 box lacrosse game play style, returns as a medal sport for the first time since 1908.

Tickets for Friday’s 2024 NLL UnBOXed Series Montréal at Place Bell in Laval are on sale now.