Nisus Finance Partners with Houlihan Lokey for USD 500 Million Fundraising for Nisus High Yield RE (GCC) Fund

Mumbai, February 17th, 2025: Nisus Finance Services Co Limited (BSE- NISUS | 544296 | INE0DQN01013) a renowned investment management firm specializing in urban infrastructure and structured finance, is pleased to announce that the leading global investment bank, Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI) has been retained through the Dubai-headquartered fund advisor, Nisus Finance Investment Consultancy–FZCO, to assist in the raising of financing for the Nisus High Yield Growth Fund Closed-Ended IC (the Fund) and/or projects in which it invests.

The retention of Houlihan Lokey, Inc., a global investment bank with offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region is a leader in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory and brings significant expertise to this landmark fundraise. The firm is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past 10 consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past 11 consecutive years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by LSEG (formerly Refinitiv).

Nisus High Yield Growth Fund is a DIFC-registered Cat 3C fund regulated by the DFSA as a Qualified Investor Property Fund. It aims to invest in high-yield, stabilized rent-earning assets in the Gulf Region with a target US dollar IRR of over 20% with a total target corpus of USD 1 billion.

Nisus Finance Investment Consultancy FZCO, a 100% subsidiary of Nisus Finance, acts as the exclusive investment advisor to the Fund. The Fund has already invested in two prime buildings in Dubai, Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) and Al Furjan, with a total investment value of USD 55 million.

Nisus Finance is a leading alternative fund manager focused on urban infrastructure. It currently manages three funds, including the Nisus High Yield Growth Fund Closed-Ended IC out of DIFC Dubai registered with the Dubai Financial Services Authority reference number C000226. Nisus Finance recently opened a new office on Sh. Zayed Road, DIFC, Dubai with a senior nine-member team.

One of the key objects of Nisus Finance’s recent initial public offering was to expand its fund licenses, raise new capital and create investment management infrastructure. With the acceleration of the Dubai fund with a target corpus of up to USD 1 billion, Nisus Finance is well poised to meet its goals.

The UAE offices of Nisus Finance have already developed a strong ecosystem with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. It is one of the foremost funds to receive leverage on acquisition of stable rent yielding assets in the UAE. Banque Banorient France, a leading European Bank with a strong UAE presence has already sanctioned over AED 100 mn to the Nisus Finance Fund for its acquisitions.