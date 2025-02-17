Sensex, Nifty End eight-Day Losing Streak with Modest Gains

Monday, February 17, 2025 Indian fairness markets rebounded on Monday, breaking an 8-day dropping streak as benchmark indices closed in fantastic territory notwithstanding a preliminary weak point. An overdue-consultation recovery helped both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 end the day with modest profits.

Benchmark Indices Performance

The BSE Sensex closed at 76,996.86, up 76.65 points (0.08%) from its previous year.

The index had fallen to an intra-day low of 75,294.76, earlier than surging 702.10 points to recover.

The NSE Nifty50 settled 30.25 points (0.13%) higher at 22,959.50, after trading inside a range of 22,974.20 – 22,725.45.

This recuperation comes after the Sensex misplaced 3.4% (2,645 factors) during the last eight trading sessions.

Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty50

📈 Gainers: 34 out of 50 Nifty50 stocks closed inside the green, led through:

Adani Enterprises (+3.93%)

Bajaj Finserv

IndusInd Bank

Power Grid Corporation

Adani Ports

📉 Losers: Stocks that dragged the index lower covered:

Mahindra & Mahindra (-3.45%)

Bharti Airtel

Infosys

TCS

ICICI Bank

Broader Market Performance

Nifty Midcap100 received 0.39%, reflecting a partial restoration in midcap stocks.

Nifty Smallcap100 edged 0.04% better, showing marginal profits.

However, marketplace breadth remained bad, with 1,014 shares advancing, whilst 1,871 declined, and 70 remained unchanged on the NSE.

Sectoral Performance

✅ Sectors that ended higher:

Pharma (+1.27%) (led with the aid of Glenmark Pharma & Ajanta Pharma)

Banks

Financial Services

Healthcare

OMCs (Oil Marketing Companies)

Consumer Durables

Metals

❌ Sectors that closed lower:

Auto

FMCG

IT

Media (declining up to 0.71%).

Market Outlook

Despite today’s marginal recuperation, the market stays cautious amid worldwide uncertainties, FII outflows, and sectoral fluctuations. Investors will hold to watch worldwide geopolitical traits, crude oil prices, and overseas investor sentiment for further marketplace cues.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational functions and need not be considered as a financial or investment recommendation. Stock market investments are subject to risks, inclusive of marketplace fluctuations and capability capital losses. Investors are counseled to conduct their studies or seek advice from an expert monetary marketing consultant earlier than making any investment selections.