NMDC Delivers Best Ever October and upto October Performance

Hyderabad, November 02, 2023: India’s largest iron ore producer, NMDC recorded its best ever performance in company history, producing 3.92 MnT and selling 3.44 MnT of iron ore in October 2023. The mining major reported a growth of 11% in both production and sales numbers of October 2023 over CPLY.

NMDC’s cumulative production upto October ’23 stood at 23.48 MnT, 19% more than the production upto October ’22 (19.71 MnT). Cumulative sales till October rose by 23%, from 19.44 MnT to 23.99 MnT.