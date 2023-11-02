Women celebrate the auspicious Karwa Chauth at the festivities hosted by Punjabi Seva Samhiti

Hyderabad, 02nd November, 2023: Women from the Punjabi community in the city, celebrated the auspicious Karwa Chauth with fervour and gaiety at the festivities hosted by Punjabi Seva Samhiti at Arora Banquet, Secunderabad. The day was packed with lots of yummy food, the mouth-watering Punjabi phirni and much more, making it fun filled, engaging and absorbing. The women were pampered with mehendi, foot reflexology by Labelina de salon and celebrity makeover artist Neeru Mohan, shared makeover tips for women to style themselves.