November 2, 2023 Mansi Praharaj Business 0
Women celebrate the auspicious Karwa Chauth at the festivities hosted by Punjabi Seva Samhiti
Women from the Punjabi community, celebrating the auspicious Karwa Chauth festivities hosted by Punjabi Seva Samhiti at Arora Banquet, Secunderabad; celebrity makeover artist Neeru Mohan (3rd from right) is also seen.

Hyderabad, 02nd November, 2023: Women from the Punjabi community in the city, celebrated the auspicious Karwa Chauth with fervour and gaiety at the festivities hosted by Punjabi Seva Samhiti at Arora Banquet, Secunderabad. The day was packed with lots of yummy food, the mouth-watering Punjabi phirni and much more, making it fun filled, engaging and absorbing. The women were pampered with mehendi, foot reflexology by Labelina de salon and celebrity makeover artist Neeru Mohan, shared makeover tips for women to style themselves.